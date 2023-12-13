 C&MD, NFL chairs session at FAI Annual Seminar
FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 10:53 PM IST
U. Saravanan, C&MD, NFL chaired the 5th session of the Fertilizers Association of India (FAI) Annual Seminar 2023 held in New Delhi on December 9, 2023. The session was dedicated to Fertilizer Marketing Innovations covering the topics like Digital Marketing, Specialty Fertilizers, Fertilizer Logistics, use of Drones in Agriculture and PMKSKs. The audience lauded the session and found it knowledgeable and industry oriented.

