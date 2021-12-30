CMD NBCC honoured at 36th Indian Engineering Congress 2021

In the 36th Indian Engineering Congress organized by The Institution of Engineers (India), IEI at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on 26th December, 2021, PK Gupta, CMD, NBCC (India) Ltd. delivered the prestigious 34th Dr. Ajudhia Nath Khosla Memorial Lecture on the topic- “Infrastructure Sector Consultancy-Challenges and Solutions.” The IEI Engineering Congress is organized annually to recognize industry leaders for their innovation, excellence in engineering operations and thereby, to lead the industry in a competitive manner.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 03:34 PM IST