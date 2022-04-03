CMD NBCC conferred with CEO of The Year; NBCC Bags two awards during World HRD Congress

PK Gupta, CMD, NBCC has been conferred with the prestigious “CEO of The Year” award at the 11th edition of World Leadership Congress held in Mumbai on March 24, 2022. Gupta was bestowed this esteemed title for his immense contributions towards nation’s infrastructure building and outstanding leadership.

During the ceremony, NBCC bagged two more coveted awards under the categories “Social Media Campaign on COVID-19” for its social media posts creating awareness for the general masses during the pandemic and “COVID-19 Relief Project” for its excellent work towards COVID-19 Vaccination Program at Leh. The recognition has been bestowed by World HRD Congress, in a glittering award ceremony held in Mumbai and received by Devendar Kumar, Chief General Manager (HRM), NBCC on behalf of the company and CMD.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 06:19 PM IST