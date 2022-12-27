CMD Nand Lal Sharma visits SJVN’s Arun-3 Hydro Project in Nepal

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN visited under construction 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project in Nepal. At the project Power House complex, Sh. Nand Lal Sharma commenced the concreting of Transformer Hall, GIS building, welding works at Draft Tube #1, concreting of Control Room slab and right abutment of bridge on river Arun in the presence of Sh. Akhileshwar Singh, Director (Finance), SJVN.

During the visit to all work fronts of the project, Sh. Nand Lal Sharma extensively reviewed the ongoing progress of Dam, Head Race Tunnel, Surge shaft and Power House complex. He conveyed his satisfaction on the progress of the project construction activities.

Sh. Nand Lal Sharma also chaired series of meetings with all construction agencies involved in four packages of the project. He directed all the agencies to work in tandem to complete the project for generation. During the visit, Sh. Sharma also addressed the employees and the representatives of construction agencies. He exhorted them to dedicatedly work hard and to keep up the pace for completing the project ahead of schedule by December 2023 to avoid time & cost overruns. He urged them all the SJVN employees & representatives of contractors to follow safety protocols and Covid Appropriate Behaviors all the times amidst the recent surge in the spread of the virus in some parts of the Asian continent.

SJVN is executing 900 MW Arun-3, 669 Lower Arun & 490 MW Arun-4 Hydro Electric Projects in the Arun river basin in Nepal.