CMD Inaugurates IREDA's Business Centre in New Delhi

Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA), today inaugurated the company's state-of-the-art Business Centre located at NBCC Office Complex, East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi in presence of

Dr. R. C. Sharma, Chief Financial Officer, senior officials, and employees of the company. The new office marks a significant milestone in IREDA's commitment to sustainable practices, as it is designed to operate entirely in a paperless environment.

The inauguration ceremony commenced with performing puja by CMD and employees of IREDA. The new office at Kidwai Nagar has been meticulously designed to create an environment conducive to productivity, collaboration, and employee well-being. It incorporates cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to eliminate the use of paper and promote efficient digital workflows throughout the organization. By adopting a paperless approach, IREDA aims to reduce its carbon footprint, minimize waste generation, and contribute to the preservation of the environment.

Notably, the Business Centre boasts advanced amenities, such as dedicated spaces for Yoga, Meditation, and Fitness activities, enabling employees to prioritize their physical and mental well-being.

During the inauguration ceremony, Pradip Kumar Das expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in making this milestone a reality. He highlighted the importance of sustainable practices in today's world and commended the employees for their unwavering commitment to IREDA's mission. He stated, "The inauguration of our new paperless office is a testament to IREDA's continuous efforts to lead by example in the domain of Renewable Energy project financing. We are happy to support sustainable practices and leverage technology to enhance our operational efficiency and environmental protection."

By streamlining processes, minimizing paperwork, and leveraging digital platforms, IREDA aims to expedite the financing and implementation of Renewable Energy initiatives, ultimately contributing to India's clean energy transition.

Apart from its Registered and Corporate Office in New Delhi, IREDA has extended its reach with branch offices strategically located in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, and Guwahati.