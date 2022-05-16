CMD CCL welcomes new Director (Technical) Ram Baboo Prasad

Ram Baboo Prasad has taken over as new Director (Technical), Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) recently. PM Prasad, CMD, CCL welcomed and congratulated the new Director Technical Ram Baboo Prasad on behalf of CCL family. CMD CCL said that under the guidance of Ram Baboo Prasad, CCL will achieve new milestones in coal production and meet growing energy requirement of the Nation.

The post of Director (Technical), CCL was vacant after joining Bhola Singh Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) as CMD on 1st January, 2022.

Prior to assuming the top technical post at CCL, Jharkhand-based subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, Ram Baboo Prasad was working as General Manager (Mining), NCL, which is third largest coal producing subsidiary of CIL. Prasad has vast diversified experience in working in highly mechanized opencast mines as well as underground mines in NCL and CCL. He has been recognized as the Best Area General Manager of NCL in 2016 and Best Line Manager Award by Pramod Agarwal, Chairman, CIL in 2021.

New Director Technical, CCL has international exposure too. In 2018, Prasad participated in International Mining & Resource Conference at Melbourne, Australia. He has feather in his cap to participate in Advanced Management Programme at Brisbane, Australia in 2019.

Ram Baboo Prasad is not only a mining engineer but his activities are inclined towards philanthropy and are eager to extend a helping hand to villagers staying in rural areas. When he was GM, CSR of CCL, Prasad started programme of “CCL Ke Lal and Barefoot Manger” with IIM, Ranchi to empower poor families. He was also instrumental in construction of more than 7000 toilets under Swachch Bharat Mission in 2014-15 in different states including Jharkhand.

Public Enterprises Selection Board has recommended the name of Ram Baboo Prasad for the post of Director Technical, CCL on 28th December, 2021.

Prasad has completed Bachelor of Technology (Mining Engineering) from IIT(ISM), Dhanbad (Jharkhand) in 1987. He did Manager’s First Class Certificate of Competency to Manager a Coalmine under CMR from DGMS, Dhanbad. He did four different courses from IGNOU, New Delhi from period 1996 to 1999 and obtained degree of Master of Business Administration (Financial Management), Diploma in Management, Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management and Post Graduate Diploma in Management.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 02:13 PM IST