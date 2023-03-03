e-Paper Get App
CMA R K Mohapatra, Financial Expert & Author, as Guest of Honour at RCF, Kapurthala

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 01:24 AM IST
Rail Coach Factory (RCF) organized a Financial Literacy seminar on 22.02.23 at Kapurthala, and Mr. Vinod Kumar, PCPO, RCF, inaugurated the seminar with a welcome speech along with all PHODs/CHODs and officers of RCF.

Sh. Ashesh Agrawal, General Manager, RCF, graced the event as "Chief Guest," and & Mr. G S Hira, PFA, RCF, delivered Key Notes about Financial Literacy Seminar. Sh. Ashesh Agrawal, General Manager, RCF, has delivered the primary objective of the RCF's financial seminars and the importance of Basic Financial Literacy.

Financial Expert & Author CMA R K Mohapatra, Ex. General Manager (Finance), IRCON was the "Guest of Honour" of the Seminar, comprehensively analyzed the advantages of investment avenues and their returns, and explained: "how money works in individual life and the market."

Eminent Author R K Mohapatra has pointed out the importance of financial planning before investing along with the investment opportunities, growth of financial markets & financial products in India and across the globe, tax-adjusted return of financial instruments, profitability, and risk assessment techniques.

