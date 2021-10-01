Cleanliness activities being carried out during Swachhata Pakhwada 2021 over WR carries out cleanliness activities during Swachhata Pakhwada 2021

Under the “Swachhata Pakhwada” being observed over Indian Railways from 16th to 30th September, 2021, Western Railway is carrying out various cleanliness activities based on different themes for each day. In the last few days of the Pakhwada, WR has observed themes such as, Swachh Tracks, Swachh Premises, Swachh Depots/Institutes, Swachh Colonies/Hospital, Swachh Prasadhan, Swachh Neer and Swachh Aahar.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer, intensive cleaning activities are being carried out with great fervour. The prime focus being cleanliness and maintaining hygiene at tracks, circulating area, depots, railway institutes/schools, railway colonies, hospitals, health units etc. Under the Swachh Tracks theme on the 6th day, special efforts were made for cleaning of drains between tracks. Passengers and Stall Managers were counselled not to throw waste (Plastic bottles, left over foods, etc.) on tracks.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 05:46 PM IST