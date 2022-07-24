Civil Defence Organisation of South Western Railway organises training on disaster management

Civil Defence Organisation of South Western Railway organised a training on disaster management to around 250 students of the Railway English Medium High School, Hubballi today, under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of it's people, culture and achievements.

Civil Defence measures are designed to deal with immediate emergency conditions, to protect the public and restore vital services and facilities that have been destroyed or damaged by disaster. The objectives of Civil Defence Organisation are to save the life, to minimise loss of property, to maintain continuity of production and to keep the morale of the people high.

Various Activities related to first aid, firefighting, evacuation techniques, search and rescue operations to be carried out during natural disaster like earthquake situations were imparted to the students and staff by the volunteers of the organisation.

The training was followed by a mock drill presentation on 21.07.2022 in the presence of Chief Guest Santosh Kumar Verma, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (General), Hubballi. Ashish Pandey, Deputy General Manager (General) & Controller of Civil Defence, Asif Hafeez, Sr. Divisional Personnel Officer, Hubballi, Nagalatha Guruprasad, Additional Deputy General Manger & Dy. Controller of Civil Defence along with Principal of the Railway High School, Hubballi also graced the occasion.