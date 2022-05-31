 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

City Union Bank Q4 net jumps 88% to Rs 209 cr

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 03:32 PM IST
article-image

Private sector lender City Union Bank on Friday reported a 88 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 208.96 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 on the back of fall in provisions for bad loans and contingencies. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 111.19 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income during January-March quarter of 2021-22 rose to Rs 1,252.87 crore, as against Rs 1,135.43 crore in the same period in 2020-21, City Union Bank said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The bank trimmed its bad loans proportion with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 4.70 per cent of the gross advances as of March 31, 2022, as against 5.11 per cent in the year-ago period.

In value terms, the gross NPAs or bad loans of the bank stood at Rs 1,933.18 crore, up from Rs 1,893.19 crore in the year-ago period.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeCorporate-galleryCity Union Bank Q4 net jumps 88% to Rs 209 cr

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Latest Updates - MNS chief Raj Thackeray to undergo leg surgery tomorrow

Mumbai: Latest Updates - MNS chief Raj Thackeray to undergo leg surgery tomorrow

India v SA T20: KL Rahul & Co to assemble on June 5, South Africa squad to arrive on June 2 in New...

India v SA T20: KL Rahul & Co to assemble on June 5, South Africa squad to arrive on June 2 in New...

Sidhu Moose Wala cremated at his native village Moosa in Punjab, thousands pay last respects

Sidhu Moose Wala cremated at his native village Moosa in Punjab, thousands pay last respects

IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar reveals his best-playing XI

IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar reveals his best-playing XI

NSE Co-location scam: Delhi HC notice to CBI on bail plea of Anand Subramanian

NSE Co-location scam: Delhi HC notice to CBI on bail plea of Anand Subramanian