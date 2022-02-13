City Union Bank Q3 net rises 15 pc to Rs 196 cr

City Union Bank (CUB) on Friday reported a 15 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 196 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 on lower provisioning requirements. The private sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 170 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Total income, however, was down at Rs 1,195.24 crore, as against Rs 1,267.80 crore in Q3 FY21, CUB said in a regulatory filing. While the core interest income slipped to Rs 1,035.24 crore during the quarter as against Rs 1,048 crore a year ago, income from other sources fell to Rs 160 crore from Rs 220 crore.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 09:37 PM IST