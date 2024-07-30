City Union Bank Q1 net profit rises 16.4%

City Union Bank Ltd exceeded market expectations, reporting a 16.4% year-over-year increase in net profit to 2.6 billion rupees for the quarter ending June 30, driven by a significant reduction in provisions. This marks a 3.80% increase sequentially. Analysts had predicted the bank's net profit would drop to 2.47 billion rupees.

Provisions for the quarter decreased by 74.34% year-over-year to 390 million rupees. However, on a sequential basis, provisions rose 21.88% from 320 million rupees. As of June 30, the bank's provision coverage ratio stood at 73%.

The private bank's total income increased by 8.5% year-over-year to 15.81 billion rupees. Interest earned rose 9.7% year-over-year to 13.89 billion rupees, with a modest 1% increase on a quarterly basis. On the expense side, the bank reported a 15.7% year-over-year increase to 12.07 billion rupees, with operating expenses rising by 21.4% to 3.64 billion rupees, impacting the bank's bottom line.

The bank's asset quality improved during the quarter, with the gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio declining to 3.88% as of June 30, compared to 4.91% a year earlier and 3.99% in the previous quarter. Similarly, the net NPA ratio decreased to 1.87% as of June 30, from 2.51% a year earlier and 1.97% in the previous quarter.

Deposits stood at 548.57 billion rupees as of June 30, down from 556.57 billion rupees a quarter ago, but up 6% year-over-year. The low-cost current account savings account (CASA) deposits were 161.95 billion rupees, representing a 2% year-over-year increase. The CASA ratio was 30% at the end of the quarter. The bank's cost of deposits increased to 5.72% in the April-June period, compared to 5.36% a year ago.