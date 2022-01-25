City Union Bank launches CUB EASY PAY - contactless Debit Card in a Fitness Watch

City Union Bank, in association with GOQii, the smart-tech-enabled preventive healthcare platform, powered by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) announced the launch of Rupay On the Go Payment solution through their Debit Card in a Fitness Watch. The first watch was received by V.R.Venkataachalam, Chancellor of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research in Chennai on 24th January 2022.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. N. Kamakodi, MD & CEO of City Union Bank said, “We used advanced technology to enable our customers make digital transactions in a contemporary, safe and secure fashion. We are happy to introduce this CUB EASY PAY Debit Card in a Fitness Watch providing our customers an easy tap and go payment solution.”

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 01:25 PM IST