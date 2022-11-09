City Union Bank Jul-Sep PAT up 52% on year at 2.76 bln rupees

City Union Bank Ltd posted 51.82% on-year rise in net profit for the September quarter to 2.76 bln rupees. Analysts had estimated the net profit at 2.25 bln rupees.

Interest earned by the bank in the September quarter was 11.81 bln rupees, compared with 10.22 bln rupees in the year-ago period. Interest expended rose to 6.13 bln rupees from 5.44 bln rupees.

As on Sep 30, the bank's gross non-performing asset ratio was 4.36%, compared with 4.65% a quarter ago and 5.58% a year ago. The net non-performing asset ratio was 2.69%, against 2.89% a quarter ago and 3.48% year ago.