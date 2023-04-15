City Union Bank introduces Voice Biometric for Mobile banking

City Union Bank Limited (CUB) on April 12 launched the facility for its customers to use Voice Biometric authentication for logging into Mobile Banking app. In continuation of its technology innovation journey, CUB has launched this facility. Now, customers of City Union Bank will be protected from fraudsters since Voice Biometric cannot be compromised like PIN / OTP. Recorded Voice and Mimicked voice will be rejected. Shortly the Voice Biometric login will be extended for Net Banking users which is under Beta. Voice Biometric will be one other option for customer to login apart from existing modes viz. User ID/PIN, face ID, Finger print authentications. Customers can choose any one of these authentication options.

This Atmanirbhar solution was developed by a Start-Up M/s Kaizen Secure Voiz Private Limited, Chennai, under the guidance of 5G Use Case Lab of Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT) with the support of Department of Telecommunications and Department of Financial Services, Government of India. This innovation was showcased in the IDRBT Stall in India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on 01.10.2022 where the 5G technology was launched by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the product launch the MD&CEO Dr.Kamakodi said that this will be another milestone in terms of customer service and ensuring safe banking. The customers will have to register one time with their voice which will be validated on various parameters. Once registered, customers will be able to login with their Voice. We are sure customer will be thrilled to use this method of authentication which is simple to enroll. Now “YOUR VOICE IS YOUR PASSWORD”.