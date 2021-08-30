CIPET celebrates ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’

The Fit India Movement program was held recently under the banner of the Government of India's "Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav" to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the country's independence by CIPET: CSTS, Bhubaneswar. In the presence of P. K. Sahoo, Principal Director & Head, CIPET officials started running from Dhauli, Shanti Stupa located at Bhubaneswar. At the beginning of the program, two distinguished personalities were first honored by CIPET for their outstanding contributions to society in their respective fields.

Dr. Pritam Chhotray, who served as an Assistant Professor at the Department of Respiratory Medicine, SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar, was honored with the title of Covid Warrior, while Gagan Bihari Patel, a prominent social activist, was also honored. In addition, the Head of CIPET, PK. Sahoo on the 75th anniversary of independence, he commemorated the great martyrs for the country and motivated employees to build the nation by joining hands with each other. All the programs were conducted under the leadership and supervision of Jayant Kumar Das, Administrative Officer of CIPET

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 11:15 AM IST