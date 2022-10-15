CII organises MSME Summit and Exhibition 2022

Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane has called for leveraging quality and state-of-the-art technology for growth, increased production and exports in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. He was speaking at MSME Summit and Exhibition 2022 organized by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Mumbai on October 11. He called for industry bodies like CII to provide the required support for development of the country's MSME sector. "Considering the capacity and experience of CII in the industry sector, CII's assistance is crucial for development and expansion of MSMEs", he said.

Speaking about MSME sector, he informed, the number of entrepreneurs in the MSME sector is around 6 crores. The MSME Ministry is striving to increase entrepreneurship, production, employment and GDP in the sector with the objective of realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a self-reliant India, he said.

Union MSME Minister further said, while the Government shall provide all possible support for development of industrial sector, the dream of making the country a superpower can be fulfilled only with cooperation from industry. "The support of industry is important for the country's growth".

The Chairman of CII Western Region Sunil Chordia said that the Government of India gives importance to the MSME sector in its drive to make India a $ 5 trillion economy. He said that MSMEs have driven India to new heights through the basics of low investments, flexible operations and capability to develop good local technology. MSMEs are a vital component of the Indian economy and have made significant contributions to the socio-economic development of the nation. In addition to creating job opportunities, it helps in advancement of rural and under-developed areas of the country, he said.

The CII (Western Region) organized the 8th Edition of the MSME Summit and Exhibition 2022 with an objective to help MSMEs bounce back from tough issues in Environmental Sustainability, Finance, Business Continuity and Exports and to adopt new solutions and make them boom.