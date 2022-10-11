CII organises India – UAE India Business Forum

“India has become an indispensable partner of UAE. Economic ties between the two nations have grown stronger over the years”, H.E. Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, UAE

H.E Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, UAE noted, “The free trade agreement between India and the United Arab Emirates, expected to drive non-oil trade to USD 100 billion in five years, is a flexible deal that allows the inclusion of new elements in areas such as digital.” He was speaking at the India – UAE India Business Forum organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates. The conference was held coinciding with India-UAE High Level Task Force on Investment (HLTFI).

The Minister highlighted that India has become an indispensable partner of the UAE. The economic ties between the two nations have grown stronger over the years.

H.E Dr Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna, UAE Ambassador to India, stressed that from USD 180 million per annum in the 1970s, India-UAE trade has steadily increased to USD 60 billion in FY 2019-20 making the UAE, India's third-largest trading partner.”

Mr R. Dinesh, President Designate, CII & Executive Vice-Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions stated, “The cooperation between India and UAE in addressing global challenges on issues of climate change, sustainability, food security will be impactful for both the countries.”

Mr Abdullah Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Chairman, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry urged the two countries to build on bilateral ties to increase trade and investment.

The India-UAE High Level Task Force on Investment (HLTFI) is an institutional arrangement to discuss the ways to increase investments and deliberate on opportunities for cooperation and investments between the two countries.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which was signed by the two nations in February 2022 and took effect in May 2022, has opened the door for trilateral cooperation with Indian businesses using the UAE as a base to enter the other markets.

The Business Forum also featured a Special Session on the investment potential for investors with a particular emphasis on Abu Dhabi and India.