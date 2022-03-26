CII organises 16th edition of CII Mutual Fund Summit

Continuing the impactful legacy of previous editions, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organized the 16th edition of CII Mutual Fund Summit on CII Hive. The theme for the summit was “Reinventing the Game: Industry and Evolving Investor Preferences”.

Covid-19 has revamped the whole world, it has accelerated digital adoption across industries and significant shifts have been seen in the Mutual Fund industry as well. Digital distributors have added a large number of new-to-industry investors. Asset Management Companies have significantly improved their digital offerings.

Nilesh Shah, Chairman, CII National Committee on Financial Markets; Group President & Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co Ltd addressing at Summit said, “Indian Asset Management Industry has acquired rising importance in the country’s financial services markets over the past decade and is contributing towards re-shaping the Country’s economy hence the growth of this sector is in the larger national interest. In addition to providing the means for managing individual wealth, the asset management industry has played an important role in the re-financialization of household savings. As the industry enters the big global leagues, it also needs to attain broader objectives of inclusive growth and taking financial investment participation to more Indian households, by leveraging technology for participation and awareness”

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 08:59 PM IST