CII Maharashtra State gets new office-bearers

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Maharashtra State Council has elected Sriram Narayanan, Managing Director, Endress+ Hauser (India) Automation Instrumentation as the New Chairman of CII Maharashtra State Council 2022-23 and Robin Banerjee, Managing Director, Caprihans India Limited as Vice Chairman of CII Maharashtra State Council. Sriram Narayanan succeeds Sudhir Mutalik, Founder & Managing Director, Positive Metering Pumps.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 02:25 PM IST