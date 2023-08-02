CII Maharashtra Exclusive Meeting with Members of Parliament from Maharashtra in New Delhi

An Exclusive interaction session was organised with the Members of Parliament from the state of Maharashtra in New Delhi. The objective of the meeting was to highlight strategic imperatives towards the development of the state and to brainstorm on creating better synergy between industry and policy makers. The discussions revolved around further propelling the growth momentum in the state for which it is pertinent that all the key stakeholders have continuous dialogue. Industry Members present from various districts of the State had an interesting discussion with the Members of Parliament present from their respective constituency. The interaction was moderated by Dr K Nandakumar, Chairman, CII Maharashtra State Council.

The Chairman Maharashtra have briefed the Members of Parliament on various initiatives of CII in their areas of Policy Advocacy, Industry Recommendations towards New Polices & Ease of Doing Business and CII Centres of Excellences. Meeting was well attended by Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Union Minister of State for Finance, Govt.Of India, Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde Member of Parliament, Maharashtra, Imtiaz Jaleel Member of Parliament, Maharashtra and Shriniwas Dadasaheb Patil, Member of Parliament, Maharashtra.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)