CII Green Conclave: “Accelerating the Transition to Sustainability” held in Mumbai

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Western Region (WR) organized the 8th Edition of the CII WR Green Conclave with the theme “Accelerating the Transition to Sustainability” in Mumbai. This was the first Conclave under the B20 series of events done by CII Western Region which embodied the theme of B20 India 2023, R.A.I.S.E. - Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable and Equitable Businesses.

Sunil Chordia, Chairman, CII Western Region & CMD, Rajratan Global Wire Ltd stated that, “sustainability disclosure and reporting play an important role to help industry and investors to reduce risks across their supply chain and enable an efficient decision-making process”.

Dr Praveer Sinha, Deputy Chairman, CII Western Region & CEO & Managing Director TATA POWER in his special address stated the importance of long-term planning needed in order to achieve the sustainability goals and Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Net Zero of Carbon Emissions by 2070.

Mr Ajay Sambrani, Conclave Chairman & Managing Director Asia Pacific, Middle East, North Africa, Member of Group Executive Management TUBACEX highlighted the need to consider the complete value chain right from extraction to disposal of the materials we use and a complete life cycle cost.

The importance of preserving and nurturing the Biodiversity is of utmost importance while we talk about sustainable development was a view expressed by Mr Sriram Narayanan, Chairman – CII Maharashtra State Council & Managing Director, Endress+Hauser (India) Automation Instrumentation Pvt. Ltd.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is committed to collaborating with the government and industry to drive initiatives that benefit society and the industry. India is at a critical juncture in balancing economic development and environmental sustainability. To achieve environmentally friendly growth, it is necessary to shift to a resource-efficient economy.

The conclave explored innovative approaches to energy efficiency, water efficiency, waste management, hydrogen, CO2 emissions, and renewable energy, providing insight into promising solutions and technologies. The focus was on the benefits of going green for industries and organizations, and success stories in sustainable development to address long-term global environmental issues.

The inaugural session of the conclave was graced by thought leaders and industry experts that shared the current scenario which concerns the importance of accelerating sustainability by the industries.

Sustainability has been at the core of initiatives being taken up by CII. Mr KS Venkatgiri, Executive Director, CII IGBC shared how CII Indian Green Building Council (CII – IGBC) has been spearheading the green building movement across the country for over 2 decades and has achieved the milestone of 10.22 billion sq. ft. of registered green building footprint with over 10,200 projects adopting IGBC Green Rating Systems.

During the course of the day, the Conclave deliberated various important topics and panel discussions on Evolution of ESG as a Value Creator for India Inc, The Role of Hydrogen in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Strategies, Sustainable Manufacturing – Driving the Smart & Sustainable Future and Focus on Net-ZERO.

The conference was well attended by 170 + industry members, professionals and stakeholders, and academia.