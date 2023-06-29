CII CBRE report unveiled at the 12th Edition of the CII Western Region Conference on Infrastructure Project Management

The tall buildings in the city command prices at a premium compared to most other cities, making the construction of such developments economically viable in the city. Limited land resources and an exponential increase in urban population have been the primary reasons for the city's vertical growth over the years.

Some of the key highlights:

• Mumbai dominates India’s skyline with a notable share of ~77% of the total tall buildings in India

• Mumbai ranks 17th and 14th in Asia among cities with the maximum number of tall buildings

• Mumbai has more than 100 tall buildings and is likely to continue leading the construction of tall buildings in future

• Among other Indian cities, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Noida account for 8%, 7%, and 5% of the tall buildings in India, respectively.

• Gurgaon, Bangalore, and Chennai closely follow them, each contributing 1% to the country's tall building landscape.

• Nearly 89% of completed tall buildings in India are dedicated residential buildings, while 6% are designated office buildings.

• Mixed-use structures account for 4% of the tall building landscape, while hotels make up 1%.