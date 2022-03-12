CII and ITC Hotels join hands with EHL Group to offer Swiss Professional Diploma in Hospitality to Indian Youth

In a significant initiative for skill development in Indian hospitality undertaken by industry body CII, an 18-month Vocational Education and Training (VET) Professional Diploma program by the Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne/EHL Education Group of Switzerland will be delivered at four ITC Hotels across the country.

A total of 200 students who have passed 12th standard in school will be enrolled in the first batch across four luxury properties including ITC Maurya (New Delhi), ITC Sonar and ITC Royal Bengal (Kolkata), ITC Maratha (Mumbai) and ITC Grand Chola (Chennai), with 50 students being taught at each hotel. CII has assured 100% placement to students upon successful completion of the VET by EHL Swiss Professional Diploma program that is recognized by all major hospitality chains worldwide.

Said Sougata Roy Choudhury, Executive Director, CII: “At CII, we intend to address the need of the Indian hospitality industry for skilled, globally benchmarked talent. Hence this partnership with the 127-year-old EHL Group, which is ranked as the No. 1 hospitality and leisure management school in the world. We also wanted to partner with stalwarts of Indian hospitality to impart training to students as part of this program, and ITC Hotels was the natural choice. India has not only a sizable youth population conversant with English, but also exponentially growing accommodation offerings across tourist destinations in the country.”

He added: “The current demand-supply gap of trained workforce in Indian hospitality sector is at a shortfall of about 80%. Hospitality employers find the workforce being supplied below the industry's high expectations. There is a definite need in India for globally recognized vocational training that can create a pool of talented hospitality professionals. The VET by EHL program will bridge the skill gap and strengthen India's position as the global hospitality workforce supplier of choice. It will train the youth to world-class standards for careers in the hospitality industry, including hotels, airlines, cruise-lines, catering and travel industry, not only in India but around the world. The program is a unique training model in partnership with the industry, delivered at industry premises and facilitated by industry experts, to prepare the youth for quality employment within the industry. Nothing like this exists in India currently.”

The VET by EHL Swiss Professional Diploma program, including training, will be delivered at ITC Hotels by the best of industry experts as faculty. Said Nilesh Mitra, Vice President, Talent Management, ITC Hotels: “We have an excellent faculty for this program. At ITC Hotels we consistently upgrade the training skill set and integrate new learnings to the modules. Our faculty at each ITC Hotel has been trained and certified by VET by EHL and CII. They bring with them immense experience and knowledge. Moreover, students will be able to learn through interactions with guests in real work settings at ITC Hotels. The Program will allow us to strengthen our talent pipeline as we continue to expand our presence in the country. We intend to add more hotels to this Program in 2022.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 01:59 AM IST