Chennakesava Murthy Jaganath (Dr. Jaganath C. Jodidhar) appointed as Independent Director on the board of IREDA

Dr. Jaganath C. Jodidhar has been appointed as a Non-Official Independent Director on the Board of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA), a Miniratna PSU under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Dr. Jodidhar has been appointed for a three-year term, with effect from March 31st 2022, or until further orders.

Dr. Jaganath is an MBBS and holds MD in Internal Medicine. He is a Consultant Physician and Diabetologist in Narayan Hospital, Thindlu and Prolife Hospital, Byatarayanpura, Bangalore. Dr. Jaganath is a Treasurer of Indian Medical Association, Yelhanka Branch. In addition to that, he is also a Social Worker and has a penchant for helping the needy people by providing free medical services/consultations.

Welcoming the new member to the board, Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), IREDA said, "It is a privilege to have Dr. Jaganath join IREDA as an Independent Director. We believe that under his tutelage, the company will carve out new paths of success and achieve all its goals with utmost precision. His guidance in undertaking key decisions will greatly benefit IREDA in achieving its five-time growth target in the next five years. IREDA is committed to working not only for clean energy but also to ensure clean corporate governance by conducting business in a legal, ethical and transparent manner. We are confident that the new board member will help the company to further strengthen its highest standards of corporate governance."

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 04:15 PM IST