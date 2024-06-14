Chairman, National Commission For Safai Karamcharis Holds Productive Meeting With General Manager, South Western Railway

The Chairman of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, M. Venkatesan convened a crucial meeting on June 12, 2024 with the General Manager, South Western Railway, Arvind Srivastava, to discuss and address various issues concerning the welfare and working conditions of Safai Karamcharis employed within the railway sector.

Venkatesan emphasized the need for improved working conditions for Safai Karamcharis, including better sanitation facilities, provision of protective gear, and regular health check-ups. Discussions were held regarding timely payment of wages, revision of pay scales, and the extension of additional benefits such as medical insurance, leave, bonus to the Safai Karamcharis. The Chairman enquired the various aspects of Safai Karamcharis like Prevention of sexual harassment at work places, availability of shoes, rain jacket during the rainy season and other facilities. He has also seen that SWR is ensuring the updation of the Contract staff Data mandatorily in “Shramik Kalyan Portal”.

The meeting underscored the need for awareness and sensitization programs among railway employees to foster respect and dignity towards Safai Karamcharis and to eliminate discrimination and stigmatization.

General Manager, SWR, Arvind Srivastava, expressed his commitment to addressing the issues raised and agreed to take immediate steps to implement the suggested measures.

Both parties recognized the invaluable contribution of Safai Karamcharis to the cleanliness and hygiene of the railway premises and reiterated their dedication to enhancing the working environment and quality of life for these essential workers.

K.S. Jain, Additional General Manager, SWR, Harsh Khare, Divisional Railway Manager, Hubballi, Principal Head of Department, Joint Director (Social Welfare) and other senior officers and union leaders of Safai Karamcharis were present.