Chairman, Indian Oil visits National Zoological Park on World Rhino Day

IndianOil Chairman, SM Vaidya participated in the World Rhino Day Celebrations at the National Zoological Park (Delhi Zoo)along with Ms. Sonali Ghosh, Director (IFS), National Zoological Park, New Delhi; Dr. SP Yadav, ADG (Project Tiger) & Member Secretary (NTCA) & Member Secretary (CZA). Indian Oil has recently adopted one-horned Rhino as the IndianOil Mascot, whose representative qualities is very close to the ethos of IndianOil. Chairman IndianOil said that the one-horned Rhino is very unique to India, as is IndianOil, a truly indigenous oil company which has grown as the ‘Energy of India’. Mr Vaidya further added that the Indian Rhinoceros truly epitomizes the attributes of IndianOil like strength, resilience, agility, care and trust. Likewise, IndianOil exemplifies the ethos of Pehle Indian Phir Oil. He also shared the various initiatives undertaken by IndianOil for spreading the message on “Save the Rhino”.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:39 AM IST