Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board reviews performance of Central Railway

V K Tripathi, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board and Ex-Officio Principal Secretary, Govt of India, reviewed the performance of Central Railway at a review meeting held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai on 30.4.2022.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager Central Railway, Principal Heads of all Departments, Divisional Railway Managers of all divisions and Senior officers were also present.

Tripathi discussed various matters related to Safety, Station Development, Construction Projects etc. He also discussed new concepts of generating Non-fare revenue, Earnings and Expenditure control.

A presentation on Freight Operation and Overall performance were made by Central Railway.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 03:28 PM IST