Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board chairs review meeting on projects on Central & Western Railway

Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board and Ex-Officio Principal Secretary, Govt of India, chaired a review meeting on projects on Central & Western Railway held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai on January 14, 2023.

Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager Central & Western Railway, Alok Singh, Additional General Manager, Central Railway, Prakash Bhutani, Additional General Manager, Western Railway and Principal Heads of Departments of Central & Western Railway were present.

Lahoti discussed matters related to various projects on Central & Western Railway.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)