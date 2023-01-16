Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board chairs review meeting on projects on Central & Western Railway

e-Paper Get App
FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
article-image
Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board and Ex-Officio Principal Secretary, Govt of India, chaired a review meeting on projects on Central & Western Railway held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai on January 14, 2023.

Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager Central & Western Railway, Alok Singh, Additional General Manager, Central Railway, Prakash Bhutani, Additional General Manager, Western Railway and Principal Heads of Departments of Central & Western Railway were present.

Lahoti discussed matters related to various projects on Central & Western Railway.

