Chairman & CEO, Railway Board visits Western Railway Headquarters And Mumbai Central Division & Holds Review Meeting

Suneet Sharma – Chairman & CEO, Railway Board visited Western Railway Headquarters at Churchgate, Mumbai on 7th November, 2021. He chaired the review meeting with Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway, Principal Head of the Departments and Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division. GM WR Alok Kansal presented CRB & CEO with a frame of Tenets of Philosophy along with a memento to commemorate the visit. The Tenets of Philosophy summarizes aspects such as “Rashtra Pratham, Sarvada Pratham”, “Antyodaya” (Inclusive Development), “Samajik Samarasta” (Social Harmony), Zero Tolerance and Hungry for Cargo.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, a presentation was made to the Chairman regarding various ongoing projects/developments and achievements of Western Railway. Sharma reviewed the performance of Business Development Units of WR and applauded the efforts & the commitment displayed by the Railway towards enhancing freight traffic, with a dictum of ‘Hungry for Cargo’. ssThe Chairman in his address lauded the efforts & achievements of Western Railway and exhorted officers to focus on safety, as well as enhanced staff welfare measures. Various ongoing infrastructure project such as New Line, Gauge Conversion, Doubling, etc. was discussed at length. Sharma emphasized that all construction projects should be expedited, including station redevelopment. He also pressed upon the need on rationalizing of expenditure. After the meeting Sharma inspected the newly constructed Public Grievance Centre at Churchgate station. He also reviewed the Crew Lobby and Tranquility Room at Churchgate provided for motormen and guards.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 05:47 PM IST