Chairman and Managing Director, C.E.L., Chetan Prakash Jain felicitated the employees who completed 10 and 25 years of service on the company's Foundation day

Central Electronics Limited celebrated its 47th Foundation Day. On this occasion, Chetan Prakash Jain, Chairman and Managing Director honored the employees who have completed 10 and 25 years of service by presenting them memento and citation.

He said on this occasion that CEL is making a tremendous contribution to the progress of the country. CEL is setting up solar power plants in the inaccessible places of India. The company has recently installed a 1.15 MWp power plant on an inaccessible hill in remote area of Himachal Pradesh which is generating very good power. The company is developing new equipment for railway safety. The company is also making important contribution for the security of the country. Company is manufacturing Laser Fencing Systems, Drishti, Divya Nayan etc.

He said that the company has made good profit in the last financial year 2020-21 and hope that in this financial year all the employees and officers of the company together will set a new record of turnover and profits.