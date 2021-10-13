Centre for Japanese Language and Mitsubishi CSR programme for sports at KIIT & KISS

Satoshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India in the presence of HE. Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Govt. of India; Yoji Taguchi, Chairman & Managing Director, Mitsubishi Corporation India Pvt. Ltd.; Shusuke Suto, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries India Pvt. Ltd are on a visit to KIIT and KISS to inaugurate a center for Japanese language, Centre of Excellence, Internship and Mitsubishi CSR Programme for Sports on 14th October 2021. This one-of-its-kind facility in Odisha.

The Japanese language center will promote understanding and appreciation of Japanese language and culture, particularly among students, and contribute to further strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries. Under the internship arrangements, Mitsubishi Group, a 150-year old multinational company, will accept meritorious KIIT students, who have achieved a certain level of proficiency in the Japanese language, as interns. Mitsubishi Group will also extend support to Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) students as part of their CSR activities.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 06:06 PM IST