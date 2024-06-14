Central Warehousing Corporation Celebrates World Environment Day with Sapling Plantation Drive

Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) celebrated World Environment Day with a significant green initiative aimed at promoting sustainability and environmental consciousness. The event saw the participation of CWC's Managing Director, Sh. Amit Kumar Singh, along with Director (Finance) Sh. Anuj Kumar, Director (Personnel) Ms. Sangeeta Ramrakhyani, and Chief Vigilance Officer Ms. Aprajita Sharma, alongside enthusiastic CWC staff members.

In a collective effort to enhance the office premises' greenery and contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable environment, the CWC team planted saplings. This initiative underscores CWC's commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable growth, aligning with the global call for action to protect and preserve our planet.

Speaking at the event, Sh. Amit Kumar Singh emphasized the importance of such activities in fostering a culture of environmental responsibility within the organization. He reiterated CWC's dedication to integrating green practices into its operations, thereby contributing to the well-being of the community and the environment.

By involving employees in these efforts, CWC aims to inspire a collective effort towards maintaining clean and green surroundings, essential for sustainable development.