Central Reserve Police Force Celebrates the 9th International Day of Yoga-2023 with Enthusiasm and Serenity

The 9th International Day of Yoga-2023 was commemorated today with a profound sense of serenity, peace of mind, and overall well-being. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) embraced the theme "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" and organized a magnificent Yoga demonstration at SDG Camp, Old JNU Campus, Delhi creating an atmosphere of tranquility and positivity.

Alongside senior officers, all rank and file of the force, and their families, Dr. S.L. Thaosen, DG, CRPF actively participated in the Yoga session. They performed yoga asanas, pranayam, and meditation exercises which brought instant relaxation and a profound sense of harmony to all participants, fostering motivation, focus, and overall well-being.

Dr. S.L.Thaosen, DG CRPF, a staunch advocate for fitness promotion within the force, has repeatedly highlighted the exceptional benefits of Yoga in enhancing physical health, mental acumen, and spiritual growth. As an ardent votary of Yoga, he has consistently encouraged the integration of Yoga in the lifestyle of CRPF personnel and their families.

Recognizing the extensive advantages of Yoga in achieving balance and harmony in life, the Central Reserve Police Force remains committed to promoting Yoga at all levels within the organization. Furthermore, the force has encouraged its bravehearts to embrace Yoga as part of their families' lifestyle, emphasizing their contribution to the unity of the nation in line with the principle of "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam."

The successful celebration of the 9th International Day of Yoga-2023 by the Central Reserve Police Force serves as a testament to their dedication to the holistic well-being of their personnel and their commitment to the noble cause of promoting Yoga.