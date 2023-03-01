Central Railway’s Mumbai Division conducts intensive ticket checking drive results in penalizing 18.08 lakh cases

Central Railway Mumbai Division Ticket checking earnings have hit the Rs.100 crore figure on 26.2.2023 and Mumbai division becomes the first Division on Indian Railways to achieve this remarkable feat.

To ensure comfortable travel & better services to all bonafide rail users, Mumbai division conducts intensive ticket checking in Suburban, Mail Express, Passenger services, special trains a to curb ticketless and irregular travel.

For the period 1.4.2022 to 26.2.2023, the Ticket checking revenue has registered an amount of Rs.100.31 crore through 18.08 lakh cases of ticketless/unauthorised travel as compared to an amount of Rs.61.62 crore through 12.03 lakh cases for the corresponding period last year.

This shows an increase of 62.79% in revenue and increase of 50.32% in the number of cases. The revenue of Rs.100.31 crore through 18.08 lakh cases for the period 1.4.2022 to 26.2.2023 includes revenue of Rs.87.43 lakh from 25,781 cases in AC locals and revenue of Rs.5.05 crore from 1.45 lakh cases in First Class coaches.

Earlier, the highest earnings on Mumbai division in a financial year was in 2019-20 with figures of Rs.76.82 crores through 15.73 lakh cases.

The top performers who have done a wonderful job are as follows:

S Nainani TTI with earnings of Rs.1.50 crore from 17,128 cases,

Bhim Reddy CTI with earnings of Rs.96.35 lakh from 10,409 cases,

R D Bahot TTI with earnings of Rs.89.90 lakh from 9,991 cases

Abhishek Sinha TTI with earnings of Rs.89.40 lakh from 9,980 cases,

The top performers from Tejaswini batch who have done a wonderful job are as follows:

Sudha D, TTI with earnings of Rs.20.15 lakh from 6,182 cases,

Namrata S, TTI with earnings of Rs.19.88 lakh from 4,293 cases

Anita Khurade, TTI with earnings of Rs.19.26 lakh from 5,371 cases

Chitra Waghchaure, TTI with earnings of Rs.14.82 lakh from 5,523 cases

Deepa Vaidya, CTI with earnings of Rs.15.77 lakh from 4,134 cases.

This has been possible due to the dedicated and committed work by our Ticket checking staff backed by numerous cases of honesty, rescue of children / minors and life saving acts which has helped put forward a very positive image of Railways.

Central Railway appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity.