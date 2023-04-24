Central Railway's Mumbai Division conducts a joint mock drill with NDRF at Igatpuri UP yard on April 22

Mumbai division of Central railway annually conducts joint drills with NDRF to check alertness and response time during major accidents. In this regard a joint mock drill was conducted at Igatpuri UP yard on 22.4.2023. An artificial accident scenario was created wherein, a coach was put on fire and derailed. A situation was developed where passengers were trapped inside a burning coach.

The drill started at 11.27 hrs and the coach was set on fire immediately. Message was given by field staff to control of Mumbai division at 11.28 hrs. The control acted immediately and a message was sent to NDRF, ambulance, fire brigade and accident relief train of railway and to all concerned. NDRF arrived at 11.36 hrs on site and started the rescue operation immediately with the help of civil defence and fire brigade. Coach was cut from the top and windows. NDRF personnel entered the coach to evacuate passengers. Fire extinguisher was used by railway field staff to extinguish the fire. Railway ambulance arrived at 11.48 hrs on site and the fire brigade at 11.35 hrs. RPF of railways also assisted NDRF in evacuation of passengers. Fire brigade personnel entered the coach and completely doused the fire. All the passengers were evacuated at 12.40 hrs, initial first aid was provided to the injured and their health parameters were checked by railway doctors. All the stakeholders were found to be responsive and fast and the whole situation was controlled in 1 hour. This drill made joint operation of railways with various disaster response agencies smoother and will help substantially in real life situations.

Mumbai division aims for zero accident and quick response, if any such incident happens. These drills will continue to be connected jointly by railway for accident preparedness and quick response.

This drill was coordinated by the Safety department of Mumbai Division, Central Railway.

Also present during the drill were ML Vishnoi, ADRM (OP); Lal Kumar K, Sr. DSO Mumbai Division; Adish Pathania, Sr.DOM (CO), Dr. Rajnish Kumar, ACMS Igatpuri; G.B.Gajbie, Sr DME FR & OP.

Dr. A.K.Singh, Sr.PRO HQ coordinated with media agencies to prevent any rumours and misinformation.