Central Railway’s Materials Management (Stores) Department introduces “Har Ghar Dhyan”- Yoga Sessions for a Healthy Work-Life Balance

The Materials Management Department of Central Railway has introduced the “Har Ghar Dhyan”- Yoga Sessions for a Healthy Work-Life Balance.

An initiative of Jagmohan Garg, Principal Chief Materials Manager, Central Railway, these sessions are aimed to initiate Yoga sessions within the office premises and thus incorporate Yoga into the daily working routine and foster a sense of belongingness among the Officers and staff.

This is in alignment with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission of "Har Ghar Dhyan" to promote a healthy lifestyle and enhance overall well-being.

Every Thursday, 30 employees of Central Railway get the opportunity to participate in relaxing Yoga sessions led by Ramaaah Deviie G.V., FA&CAO/Construction/Central Railway & Internationally certified teacher of Shivananda, Hatha, Astanga, Aerial and Yin Yoga. The sessions are successfully held for an hour with enthusiastic participation of both staff and officers, who have reaped immediate benefits.

During the session, Ramaaah Deviie G.V. provides insights into the various ways Yoga can positively impact the well-being of staff members, promoting a healthy work-life balance through the adoption of conscious and healthy lifestyle practices.

These sessions which are designed to improve concentration, boost alertness, and reduce stress among dedicated staff and officers, thereby fostering a harmonious work environment has been highly appreciated.

