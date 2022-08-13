Central Railway’s Impressive performance in Non-Fare Revenue and Parcel Earnings

Central Railway first four-month performance (April to July) in FY 2022-23 has been impressive with a record earnings of Rs.18.17 crore in Non-Fare Revenue and Rs.84.09 crore in Parcel earnings.

Continuing its splendid performance, Central Railway, during the month from April to July-2022 has earned Rs.18.71 crore against Rs,4.69 crore during April to July 2021 showing an incredible increase of 299%. In addition to that in July 2022, 12 Non Fare Revenue more contracts were awarded through e-auction with annual license fee of Rs 164.32 Lakh.

Central Railway has set a fine example of combination of better & modern amenities to the passengers and also enhancement of railway revenue through various non-fare revenue concepts like Hybrid OBHS contracts, Digilockers, Personal Care Centres, e-bikes, e-charging points, Content on Demand, Conversations on the Move etc.

Central Railway also registered significant revenue of Rs.84.09 crore through Parcel & Luggage earnings from April to July in FY2022-23. It has also started leasing out parcel vans and luggage space in brake vans through e-auction for generating revenue.