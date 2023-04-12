Central Railway's General Manager inaugurates voice typing in Hindi on e-office

Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, Central Railway, inaugurated voice typing in Hindi on e-office on 11.04.2023. A pamphlet depicting the method of voice typing was also released. Praising this effort of the Department of Official Language, the General Manager expected from everyone that more work would be done in Hindi using this feature.

AK Srivastava. Chief Official Language Officer, Central Railway, said that this will prove to be a milestone in increasing the use of the official language. It will now be very easy to do daily work in Hindi. This type of experiment has happened for the first time in Indian Railways. He also threw light on the achievements made by the Official Language Department.