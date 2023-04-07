 Central Railway’s best ever Freight Loading of 81.88 million tonnes for FY 2022-23
FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 01:57 AM IST
Central Railway's Freight Loading of 81.88 million tonnes for Financial Year 2022-23 against loading of 76.16 million tonnes over Financial Year 2021-22 with an increase of 7.5%, is the Best Ever loading on Central Railway.

Central Railway not only achieved its loading target for FY 2022-23, but also surpassed it by 2.4%. It has recorded an incremental loading of 5.72 million tonnes over FY 2021-22.

Central Railway registered originating revenue of 8438.83 crore during FY 2022-23, which is an increase of 15.1% over FY 2021-22. It has achieved an incremental growth of 1108.6 crore over last financial year.

During FY 2022-23, loading of NTKM (which is payload of one tonne carried over one km) increased by 13.9% and loading of lead increased by 6% in comparison to last financial year.

1,020 rakes of automobiles were loaded in FY23 as compared to 524 rakes in FY22, registering record growth of 94.7%.

Loading of iron ore has contributed to an increase of 1.69 million tonnes in Central Railway’s overall loading figures for FY 2022-23.

Incremental growth in loading in FY 2022-23 over FY 2021-22 has increased by 54.1% in Iron & Steel, by 32.5% in Onion, by 21.1% in Petroleum products, by 16.4% in Container, by 5.7% in Foodgrains, by 5% in Fertilizer and by 4% in Cement.

Central Railway has also registered the Best Ever monthly loading figures of 8.70 million tonnes for the month of March-2023 as compared to 7.62 million tonnes in March-2022

