Central Railway’s AC locals – a success story

Central Railway’s suburban commuters have given an overwhelming response to AC suburban locals. The number of passengers travelling by AC locals has increased considerably from a daily average of 5,939 passengers in February-2022 to daily average of 26,815 passengers in May-2022 till date. The passenger traffic per day reached its peak on April 4th, 2022 with a count of 51,944 passengers.

Central Railway runs a total of 1810 suburban services including AC locals. With the increase of 12 AC services with effect from 14.5.2022 on Main line (CSMT-Kalyan/Titwala /Ambernath) the total AC services (on weekdays) on Main line has increased from 44 to 56. Now, Titwala and Ambarnath route passengers can also avail the AC services in peak hours. Central Railway has decided to run 14 additional AC services on Sundays and Nominated Holidays also.

The AC local travel is most economical in comparison to other means of air-conditioned transport systems in the city and suburbs. The tremendous response to AC locals has risen after the slashing of single journey ticket rates by 50% with effect from 5.5.2022. A single journey fare for a distance of 34 kms (CSMT to Thane) costs Rs.95/- and for a distance of 54 kms (CSMT to Kalyan) costs Rs.105/- as compared to the dynamic fare of Rs.526/- and Rs.831/- respectively, charged by AC road cabs/taxi on call.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 03:06 PM IST