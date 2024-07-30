Central Railway uses ultra- modern boroscopic cameras to trace dead rodents in the remotest corners of the Suburban Running room

Central Railway has used two ultra- modern boroscopic cameras to trace dead rodents in the remotest corners of the Suburban Running room. This was done in response to the complaints of foul stench in the suburban running room. Upon receipt of the complaint, the housekeeping staff was immediately deployed to check the area of the origin of the smell.

Tracing dead rats and disposal

Two boroscopic cameras were arranged to scan ceiling area which was not accessible by naked eye. Complete area was scanned in phased manner and many dead rats were found with the help of these cameras. Ceiling panel thus identified was broken and dead rats were removed. Some dead rats were found behind false ceiling near the toilet and washroom area of the suburban lobby. The dead rats were removed and disposed immediately. Dead rat sample and water sample were also sent to the lab for testing.

Temporary relocation of crew

The entire suburban crew of Motormen, Train Managers and crew control staff working in the area were temporarily shifted. Seating arrangements for Motormen and Train Managers of suburban lobby was arranged near the open space in front of lobby with basic arrangements such as:

• Enclosed area on the platform for the privacy of the crew,

• Storage rake to keep belonging of crews,

• Water dispensers for drinking water and Refreshments for the crew

• Pedestal fans provided for air flow and comfort to crew waiting for their train as per schedule

• CMS kiosks machine installed for crew for hassle free sign on/off and duty booking

• A temporary space at ground floor near platform no 6 was identified for dining arrangements for crew

Cleaning and fumigation of lobby area

• Deep cleaning of suburban lobby area including canteen was done

• Robotic cleaning of all the AC ducts in the lobby was done with suction machines with provision of videography

• The entire place was fumigated with pesticides and sterilized

The Running Staff consisting of Loco Pilots, Motormen and Train Managers, is one of the most important part of the Railway workforce which is involved in running of trains and Central Railway is committed to provide the best facilities to this workforce to ensure diligent & efficient working and safe & smooth running of trains.