Central Railway undertakes re-girdering of Sandhurst Road Bridge - the First Fly Over Bridge

Central Railway has undertaken a Mega Block of 5 hours on harbour line for maintenance work in which the re-girdering of Sandhurst Road Bridge was also carried out. The bridge is about 100 years old. It was constructed in 1923. It used to be a ballasted deck slab which was replaced by channel sleepers in 1987.

Re-girdering of this rail over rail bridge is proposed for 8 spans because of its corroded condition and wear & tear. As the approach is difficult and the weight of the girder was of approximately 2560 metric tonnes, Central Railway changed 2 span work on 19.12.2021 during the block. However, due to the constraints of approach and the weight of the girder, the block was extended by two hours and completed by 6.40 pm. The remaining girders will be changed during the coming blocks.

Railway Administration appreciates the cooperation extended by the passengers during the block for re-girdering.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 07:34 AM IST