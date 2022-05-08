Central Railway Ticket Checking Staff felicitated for their outstanding performance during FY 21-22

27 Ticket Checking Staff were awarded for their outstanding performance who included 5 staff from Headquarters, 7 from Bhusaval division, 5 from Mumbai division, 4 from Pune division and 3 each from Nagpur and Solapur division. During the period April-2021 to March-2022, Central Railway’s Ticket checking staff detected 35.39 lakh cases and recovered an amount of Rs.214.41 crores as penalty. This is the highest ever revenue among all Zonal Railways for the financial year 2021-22 and highest ever in the history of Railways under the guidance of Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 03:51 PM IST