Central Railway takes several initiatives to strengthen infrastructure

Central Railway has taken several initiatives, strengthening infrastructure and executing various measures for its customers and passengers, be it passenger amenities, facilities or new line, electrification or doubling.

During April – October 2022 so far, Central Railway has completed a record of 158 kms doubling, multitracking done in any year. The 158 kms includes Narkhed - Kalambha, Jalgaon-Sirsoli, Sirsoli- Maheji, Maheji- Pachora 3rd line, doubling of Bhigwan - Washimbe, Ankai Killa- Manmad, Rajewadi- Jejuri- Daundaj, Kashti- Belwandi, Valha- Nira, Wardha - Chitoda 2nd chord line.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said that the capacity augmentation will help Central Railway to overcome traffic congestion and help in smooth train operations. With focus on safety, Passenger amenities we have targeted to boost rail infrastructure and make the Railways network future ready.

Central Railway in the year 2021-22 completed the then highest ever infrastructure enhancement of a total of 177.11 km, which included new line (31 km), doubling (74.79 km), 3rd/4th lines (53.32 km) and 5th/6th lines (18 km i.e. each line of 9 kms) and electrification of 339 RKM (Route kms).