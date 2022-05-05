Central Railway starts FY 2022-23 with best ever loading in many commodities

Central Railway started the financial year 2022-23 in a positive way by loading its best ever in many commodities in the month of April 2022. CR achieved their best ever April freight loading of 7.14 million tonnes of freight in April 2022. This is an increase of 14.2% over April 2021 which was 6.25 million tonnes.

First time in the history of Central Railway, iron ore loading started from Balharshah in Nagpur Division. In April 2022 CR loaded 35 rakes of iron ore. Nagpur Division also loaded 954 rakes of coal in April 2022 as against 799 rakes in April 2021.

Central Railway loaded 66 rakes of automobiles in April 2022 as compared to 31 rakes in April 2021. It loaded 61 rakes of food grains in April 2022 as against 14 rakes in April 2021. 109 rakes of sugar loaded in April 2022 as against 86 rakes in April 2021. Similarly, 96 rakes of steel loaded in April 2022 as against 80 rakes of steel in April 2021.

Central Railway also loaded 4 rakes of Gypsum and 8 rakes of Fly Ash in April 2022 as against nil rakes in April 2021.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said that CR is a key player in the wheel of progress and is contributing to the Railways’ endeavor to achieve more in the days to come.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 04:21 PM IST