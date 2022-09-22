Central Railway showcase /promotes local products and encourage Atmanirbhar Bharat & Vocal for Local

Central Railway is promoting Local products at Stations under One Station One Product Scheme and have so far covered 50 stations. 14 stations on Mumbai division which include CSMT, Parel, Dadar, Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Mulund, Nahur, Thane, Kalyan, Karjat, Lonavala, Igatpuri and Chembur stations.

10 stations on Bhusaval division which include, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Amravati, Khandwa and Burhanpur stations. 9 stations on Nagpur division includes Nagpur, Ajni, Wardha, Dhamangaon, Amla, Betul, Chandrapur, Balharshah and Hirdagarh stations and 9 stations on Solapur division which include, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Kurduwadi, Latur, Pandharpur, Daund, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon and Sainagar Shirdi stations. 8 stations on Pune division which include Pune, Shivaji Nagar, Pimpri, Kolhapur, Miraj, Hatkanangale, Sangli and Satara,

The installation work of these stalls have already started. Team CR specially deputed for this scheme have been meeting and co-ordinating with Elected representatives, District authorities, NGOs, Khadi Village Industries, Handloom Houses, Vendors and other stakeholders, ensuring wide publicity through print, electronic and social medias for effective and successful implementation of the One Station One Product scheme.

Background:

Phase VII, Spell IV of the One Station One Product scheme currently operational on Indian Railways has helped garner a total sale of 35,559 items worth Rs.43.33 lakhs as on 13.9.2022.

One station-one product as a concept aims to promote a local product from each stop of the Indian Railways by making the railway station of that area a promotional and sales hub for the product. With the similar idea of One District One Product, the focus of “One station one product” will continue to be placed on enabling the ecosystem and providing a stable marketing platform to improve income, ensure local employment, skills and livelihood.

In this initiative, the railways would provide infrastructure and other assistance for the sale of the products at the station to encourage local artisans to promote indigenous products and crafts and to make railway stations, a promotional and sales hub for local products.

The One Station One Product Project as part of the Vocal for Local programme is yet another positive step by the Railways in realizing the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat.