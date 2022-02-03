Central Railway sets record of best ever freight loading for January-2022

In January-2022, Central Railway's loading was 7.00 million tonnes as against 6.16 million ton achieved in January-2021, a whopping 13.6% increase

During April- 2021 to January-2022, the freight loading of Central Railway is 62.05 million tonnes as against loading of 49.15 million tonnes in the corresponding period last year, which is the highest ever during any April-January period. The previous best was 52.02 million tonnes during Apr-Jan 2018-19.

Nagpur Division is at the forefront with a loading of 4.22 million ton in January-2022 and 36.07 million ton for the period April- 2021 to January-2022, followed by Mumbai Division with a loading of 1.43 million ton in January-2022 and 13.90 million ton for the period April- 2021 to January-2022.

The top commodities has been Coal with loading figures of 3.43 million ton in January-2022 and 33.43 million ton for the period April- 2021 to January-2022 followed by Containers with loading figures of 0.83 million ton in January-2022 and 8.07 million ton for the period April- 2021 to January-2022.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager said that this higher freight loading is mainly attributed to initiatives taken by Business Development Units (BDUs) set up by Central Railway at Zonal and Divisional level. He also said that freight transportation by rail is the safest, quickest and environment friendly option available for customers and Central Railway is exploring all possible ways to boost the freight loading performance.

Some important freight traffic achievements in January-2022 are

• Best ever coal loading of 920 rakes by Nagpur Division in comparison to loading of 754 rakes in January-2021.

• Pune Division loaded 43 rakes of Automobiles out of total 54 rakes

• 191 rakes of Cement (including Clinker) have been loaded as compared to 153 rakes in January-2021.

• 90 rakes of Steel have been loaded as against 62 during January-2021.

• 119 rakes of Sugar loaded in comparison to 68 rakes last year

• 6 rakes of Carbon Black Feed Stock (CBFS) loaded and 22 rakes loaded during April- 2021 to January-2022 as compared to Nil last year.

• 8 rakes of Gypsum loaded and 10 rakes loaded during April- 2021 to January-2022 as compared to Nil last year

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 03:23 PM IST