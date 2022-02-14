Central Railway, RPF busts hawala racket; Recovers an amount of Rs.67.44 lakh

The Crime Intelligence Branch (CIB), Railway Protection Force of Central Railway, Mumbai Division has busted a hawala racket at Dadar station of Central Railway on 8.2.2022.

On the basis of inputs received, the CIB team consisting of Constable, Neelkanth Gore, Vinod Rathod and Vijay Patil laid a trap and arrested Sendharam Khumaram, who having arrived from Amravati, was waiting to deliver the hawala amount on platform no.1 at Dadar station. He was interrogated at the RPF post in presence of Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Central Railway, Deputy Director Income Tax (Investigation) Mumbai and other members of the CIB team and an amount of Rs.67,44,500/- was recovered from him.

He was handed over to the concerned authorities for further investigation.

