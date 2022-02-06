Central Railway retains its top position in parcel revenue on Indian Railways

Central Railway has retained its number one position in parcel revenue among all the Zonal Railways. Central Railway's parcel revenue for the month of January-2022 is Rs. 28.61 crore. Parcel revenue stood at Rs. 259.44 crore during the period April-2021 to January-2022 which is 156.47% more than the revenue of corresponding period of last year which stood at Rs.108.39 crore. The tonnage transported up to January-2022 is 6.70 lakh tonnes.

The growth in parcel traffic is mainly driven by successful running of Kisan Rail carrying perishable traffic of the area to the far-flung markets of the country. In Financial year 2021-22 (April-2021 to January-2022), Kisan Rail has made 761 trips to various destinations transporting 2.73 lakh tonnes and earning a revenue of Rs. 103.94 crores. Since the inception of Kisan Rail, 988 trips of Kisan Rails have been run, transporting 3.41 lakh tonnes and earning a revenue of Rs. 131.22 crores

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said that parcel transportation by rail is the safest, quickest and the most environment- friendly option available for customers. He also said Kisan Rail has proved to be a big success story which has greatly benefited farmers, small and medium entrepreneurs.

The Parcel traffic in Kisan Rails is mainly from Sangola, Manmad, Nashik, Bhusawal, Raver, Savda to Danapur, Muzaffarpur, Delhi (Adarshnagar), Shalimar etc. Pomegranate, grapes, lemon, capsicum from Solapur region, Flowers from Latur and Osmanabad region, Onions from Nashik region, Banana from Bhusawal region, Oranges from Nagpur region & other fruits & vegetables reached distant markets like Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal quickly, freshly & safely through Kisan Rail. Farmers transporting their produce through Kisan rail are greatly benefitted with good revenue with Bigger Markets, Good Price for the produce, Quick Transportation, Minimum Wastage. Kisan Rail has become an engine of growth & prosperity for the people of Rural Maharashtra.

Recently, a new lease contract of Parcel cargo Express Train has been awarded between Godhani (Nagpur) to New Tinsukia for a period of six years with a revenue potential of Rs.52 crores. Time tabled Parcel Special Trains are running between Mumbai to Shalimar carrying 350 tons of parcel daily and generating revenue of approximately Rs. 31.60 crore during current year. Rail Milk Tankers are being transported between Nagpur to Delhi generating a revenue of Rs. 1.21 crores upto December 2021. In addition, 22 new stations were opened for Parcel traffic during last one and a half year including 19 stations opened only during Covid period since last year.

Central Railway is also planning to run a dedicated Parcel Cargo Express service between Bhiwandi Road to Azra, and from Jalgaon to Changsary and Sankrail.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 03:56 PM IST